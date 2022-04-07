Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.43. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 154,369 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYES. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.