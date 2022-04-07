Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.43. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 154,369 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.
Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.