SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,076. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

