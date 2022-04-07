SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 136,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.