SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $39.02. 31,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,575,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.87.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,866 shares of company stock worth $25,368,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

