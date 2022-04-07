Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

NYSE SCI opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.