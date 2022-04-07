ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,320,806. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $529.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,124. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.72, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

