Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.69) target price on the stock.

SVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.98).

LON:SVT opened at GBX 3,211 ($42.11) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,900.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,840.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,339 ($30.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,211 ($42.11).

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($65,470.73).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

