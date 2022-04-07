Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $85.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.69.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 885,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

