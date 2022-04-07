SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Down 2.5%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.46. 103,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 313,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBET. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. owns and operates an online platform that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to betting content. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

