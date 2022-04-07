Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

