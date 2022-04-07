Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,700 ($35.41) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,580.22 ($33.84).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,086.50 ($27.36). The company had a trading volume of 6,239,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,988,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market cap of £157.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,987.11. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,142 ($28.09).

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.