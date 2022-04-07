Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,156.43.

NYSE SHEL opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,746,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

