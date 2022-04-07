Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

