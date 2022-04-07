Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

FOUR opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

