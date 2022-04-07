Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON MKS opened at GBX 150.65 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 100.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.40.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.