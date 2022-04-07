Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

