Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. Approximately 6,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 388,430 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.