Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.