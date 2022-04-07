Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $102.89

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.89 and last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 5269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

