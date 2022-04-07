Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.13 million, a P/E ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.26.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.
Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.
