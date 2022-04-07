Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $964.13 million, a P/E ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

