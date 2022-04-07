Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 548.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMIC. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

