SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 17.5% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $153.38 million and $10.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003421 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00035699 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00104626 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About SingularityNET
According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “
SingularityNET Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
