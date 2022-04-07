SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.56

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.12.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%.
SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
