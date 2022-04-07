SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.56

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.12.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,410,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

