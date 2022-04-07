Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skillsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Skillsoft by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

