SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SkyWest by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.