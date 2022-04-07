Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 120,849 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Slam by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

