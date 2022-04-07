Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.03. 36,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

