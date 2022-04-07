SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.48 ($15.91) and last traded at €14.26 ($15.67). 41,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.00 ($15.38).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $319.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.96.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.