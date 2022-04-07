SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $24.20. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 4,127 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.