SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.SMART Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.