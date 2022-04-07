Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SND opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $180.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

