SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CWYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.13. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

