SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading Down 1.2%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.69. 5,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.