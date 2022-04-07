SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.57

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 4.57 and last traded at 4.80, with a volume of 1227700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.81.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.87.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
