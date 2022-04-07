Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $82,105.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.01 or 0.07464276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,659.30 or 0.99964449 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

