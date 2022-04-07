Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 3,932 call options.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 455,899 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 820,710 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.