SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.34. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2,308,974 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,736,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.