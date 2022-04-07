Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLGL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

SLGL opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%. Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

