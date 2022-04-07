Sologenic (SOLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.29 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $105.29 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.06 or 0.07415250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.05 or 0.99993492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

