SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $93.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.54.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

