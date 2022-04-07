Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.09

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.09 and last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 334076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

