Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.67

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 4666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,474,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

