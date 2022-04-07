S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $3.24. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

SPGI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $410.95. 41,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,844. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $359.40 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

