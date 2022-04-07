SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.