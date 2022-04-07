SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 561,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $80.16. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,835. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

