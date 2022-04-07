SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,296,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,200. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

