SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 209,815 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 205,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period.

KIE traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,760. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

