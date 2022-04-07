Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Spotify Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.21.

NYSE SPOT opened at $145.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

