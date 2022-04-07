Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

CXM stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 82,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.